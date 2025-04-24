Fantasy Soccer
Justin Diehl

Justin Diehl Injury: Involved in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Diehl (strain) has returned to training and is questionable for Friday's match against Heidenheim, according to manager Sebastian Hoeness.

Diehl is nearing a return and could see a spot on the team sheet as soon as Friday, as he is training again and appears to be in a decent spot. This is good news for the player, although he will likely only see a bench spot if he is fit, having yet to start in his six appearances this season.

Justin Diehl
VfB Stuttgart
