Justin Diehl Injury: Involved in training

Diehl (strain) has returned to training and is questionable for Friday's match against Heidenheim, according to manager Sebastian Hoeness.

Diehl is nearing a return and could see a spot on the team sheet as soon as Friday, as he is training again and appears to be in a decent spot. This is good news for the player, although he will likely only see a bench spot if he is fit, having yet to start in his six appearances this season.