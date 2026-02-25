Justin Diehl Injury: Trains ahead of Thursday

Diehl (undisclosed) trained with the team ahead of Thursday's match against Celtic, according to manager Sebastian Hoeness. "Justin also trains with the team again."

Diehl looks to be a late call for Thursday and could potentially be a bench option, as the forward did join the team for training. He has yet to appear all season for the club, so this is good news for the forward. However, he only appeared in six games off the bench last season, still trying to find a role in the squad.