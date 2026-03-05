Justin Diehl News: Plays with reserve
Diehl (undisclosed) featured in the last two games with the reserve team, confirming he is fully fit moving forward.
Diehl has fully recovered from his injury and already logged minutes in the last two matches with the reserve side. The young forward is expected to keep getting game time with the reserves through the end of the season since he currently doesn't appear to be in the plans for the senior squad.
