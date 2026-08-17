Justin Ellis headshot

Justin Ellis News: Assists equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Ellis assisted once to go with five shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC Cincinnati.

Ellis set up the equalizing goal Saturday as his through ball in the 48th minute assisted Tyrese Spicer's strike. It was the only chance he created in the match but he also recorded three shots on target for the third time this season. Despite his productive outing he was subbed off early, replaced by Wilder Cartagena in the 61st minute.

Justin Ellis
Orlando City SC
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