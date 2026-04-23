Justin Ellis headshot

Justin Ellis News: Spot start and assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 10:25pm

Ellis assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 victory against Charlotte FC.

With both Marco Pasalic (thigh) and Duncan McGuire (lower leg) out, Ellis logged his current season's first start up front. By assisting fellow striker Martin Ojeda, the former has proved he is worth some time in front of goal during games for at least a little longer.

Justin Ellis
Orlando City SC
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