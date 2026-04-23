Justin Haak News: Productive defensively

Haak recorded four tackles (two won), four clearances and four interceptions in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus Columbus Crew.

Although Haak and the Galaxy conceded twice in Wednesday's loss, he was still very active on that end of the pitch. He recorded four clearances in his sixth consecutive match, intercepted a season-high four passes and won two tackles on the defensive end. While he's been productive from a statistical standpoint, he has not kept a clean sheet this season despite making seven starts.