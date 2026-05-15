Justin Haak News: Provides assist in loss
Haak assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat versus Sporting Kansas City.
Haak notched his first goal contribution for Los Angeles Wednesday, assisting their only goal in a 3-1 road defeat versus Kansas City. The defender entered the fixture with 26 minutes remaining, breaking a streak of nine successive starting appearances in league play. Haak supplied a career high four assists across 39 starting appearances for New York City FC during the 2025 MLS season.
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