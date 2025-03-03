Fantasy Soccer
Justin Haak headshot

Justin Haak News: Set to remain a starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Haak generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Los Angeles Football Club.

With James Sands gone, Haak will likely be NYCFC's new defensive midfield, as long as he can stay consistent. He has been part of the team since 2019, recording a career high of MLS matches in 2024 with 18 as he already opened the campaign with two starts.

Justin Haak
New York City FC
