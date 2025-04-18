Fantasy Soccer
Justin Kluivert Injury: Available against Palace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Kluivert (undisclosed) will be available for Saturday's clash against Crystal Palace, coach Andoni Iraola said in the press conference, according to Jordan Clark.

Kluivert is expected to make his return in the match squad after missing the last three games due to muscular overload. That said, this is good news for the Cherries since he is a regular starter in the frontline, and he could return directly to the starting XI on Saturday.

