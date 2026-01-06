A better timeline for Kluivert will be decided after surgery, but there's a real chance he won't be back this season. While it's not ligament related, there's still a big question on when he can be back, which will be key with the World Cup in six months. The best-case scenario will possibly mean a return in March or April, while the worst-case is that he's done for the season. With Antoine Semenyo headed out, Bournemouth could move into the market for new options. If not, it could mean heavier time for Eli Kroupi, Amine Adli and even Enes Unal.