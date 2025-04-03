Fantasy Soccer
Justin Kluivert headshot

Justin Kluivert Injury: Doubtful against West Ham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Kluivert has muscle overload and remains a doubt for Saturday's game against West Ham, coach Andoni Iraola confirmed in a press conference, according to Jordan Clark.

Kluivert missed Wednesday's game due to muscle overload and fatigue and remains a doubt for Saturday's clash as the coach is unsure if he will recover in time. If he is unavailable for another game, Dango Ouattara is likely to step in for him again.

