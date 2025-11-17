Kluivert has suffered an injury over the international break and is unable to continue with his national team, instead returning to his club for testing and rehabilitation. This is something to watch for the club, as he has started in four of their past six matches after earning a bench spot to begin the season. With a quick turnaround leading up to Saturday's match against West Ham, he will hope the injury is minor, with David Brooks or Amine Adli as possible replacements if he misses further time.