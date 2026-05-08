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Justin Kluivert Injury: Should make squad Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Kluivert (knee) is expected to be in the squad for Saturday's clash against Fulham, according to coach Andoni Iraola, per Jack Hillman of Nerve Sport.

Kluivert had been ruled out of last weekend's fixture against Crystal Palace after four to five months on the sidelines, but his progression through training has been smooth with no swelling or reaction in the knee, putting him right on track for a return this weekend. The forward is a key option for Bournemouth in the final stretch of the season and his return is well timed with the World Cup on the horizon, where he could feature for the Netherlands if he gets enough minutes to prove his fitness. Manager Iraola will ease him back carefully given the length of his absence, but the signs are encouraging that Kluivert can make a meaningful contribution before the campaign concludes.

Justin Kluivert
AFC Bournemouth
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