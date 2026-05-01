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Justin Kluivert Injury: Sunday too early, close to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Kluivert is out for Sunday's match against Crystal Palace but is eyeing a return for the final three games of the season, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "I think it's very positive news for us. Justin is a very important player on our team. He has still not been training fully this week, but at a very good level. Probably, Sunday arrives too early for him, but I think he will help us in these last games of the season. He will have, I hope, quality minutes. After such a long time out, four or five months, I think everything has gone smoothly. After training, his knee is responding well, no swelling, no issues, so I think it's going to be a good help for these last games of the season. But still, for this one, it's going to be too much."

Kluivert has been out for months now, but is nearing a return to play for the end of the season, as he eyes a return following Sunday's contest. This is major news for the midfielder, especially with the World Cup on the horizon, likely to leave him an option for the Netherlands. He is coming off a career season in the 2024/25 campaign, so he will hope to end the season on a high note, likely to see quality minutes once fit.

Justin Kluivert
AFC Bournemouth
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