Justin Kluivert Injury: Training, could play Sunday

Kluivert (knee) has returned to training and could be involved against Palace on Sunday if he comes through training well, according to Mark McAdam of Soccer Saturday.

Kluivert has been out for around five months but is nearing a return to play in the coming days or weeks, as he has returned to the training field. He is already working back to full fitness and could feature as soon as Sunday, although that is if he can have a clean bill of health by the end of the week. That said, the midfielder is being considered a late call, potentially getting the chance to see the field. He started in 10 of his 18 appearances before the injury while notching two goals on 16 shots.