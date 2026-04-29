Justin Kluivert headshot

Justin Kluivert Injury: Training, could play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Kluivert (knee) has returned to training and could be involved against Palace on Sunday if he comes through training well, according to Mark McAdam of Soccer Saturday.

Kluivert has been out for around five months but is nearing a return to play in the coming days or weeks, as he has returned to the training field. He is already working back to full fitness and could feature as soon as Sunday, although that is if he can have a clean bill of health by the end of the week. That said, the midfielder is being considered a late call, potentially getting the chance to see the field. He started in 10 of his 18 appearances before the injury while notching two goals on 16 shots.

Justin Kluivert
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Kluivert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Kluivert See More
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
2 days ago
FPL Gameweek 25: January Transfer Window Impact
SOC
FPL Gameweek 25: January Transfer Window Impact
Author Image
Jonny Black
83 days ago
FPL Gameweek 25: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 25: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
84 days ago
FPL Gameweek 24: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 24: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
90 days ago
FPL GW24 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider
SOC
FPL GW24 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider
Author Image
Brad Mayor
90 days ago