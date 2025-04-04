Fantasy Soccer
Justin Kluivert headshot

Justin Kluivert Injury: Unlikely Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Kluivert is unlikely to feature in Saturday's game against West Ham, and it will be difficult for him to be ready, coach Andoni Iraola said in the press conference, according to Jordan Clark.

Kluivert is doubtful for Saturday's game and is unlikely to feature as he continues to deal with muscle overload and fatigue. His probable absence will likely lead to a change in the starting XI, with Dango Ouattara set to replace him in the front line.

Justin Kluivert
AFC Bournemouth
