Justin Kluivert News: Appears off bench against City
Kluivert recorded three fouls and one block in 14 minutes as a substitute during Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Manchester City.
Kluivert saw his first minutes since recovering from a serious knee injury he picked up in January. The attacker replaced Junior Kroupi in the final moments of Tuesday's game, although he barely got involved. He was a regular starter last year and could regain offensive upside if he gets back into form, potentially contending for a spot in the Netherlands' World Cup roster.
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