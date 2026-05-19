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Justin Kluivert News: Appears off bench against City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Kluivert recorded three fouls and one block in 14 minutes as a substitute during Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Kluivert saw his first minutes since recovering from a serious knee injury he picked up in January. The attacker replaced Junior Kroupi in the final moments of Tuesday's game, although he barely got involved. He was a regular starter last year and could regain offensive upside if he gets back into form, potentially contending for a spot in the Netherlands' World Cup roster.

Justin Kluivert
AFC Bournemouth
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