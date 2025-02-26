Justin Kluivert News: Goal in sensational performance

Kluivert scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (five accurate) and seven corners in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Brighton.

Kluivert posted another sensational performance Tuesday. He engaged in 32 duels (winning 11) and got himself on the scoresheet with a screaming shot from outside the box. He had another attempt that was blocked. With 12 goals he is currently the club's top scorer, he has also produced five assists. His consistency is impressive, he has netted six and created three assists from the Cherries last seven EPL games.