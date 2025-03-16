Justin Kluivert News: High work rate but no shots on target

Kluivert recorded four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Brentford.

Kluivert was industrious Saturday working the center of the Cherries midfield. He was dangerous when on the ball and a constant menace to the Bees defense, but despite that he did not manage to place any shots on target. In playmaking he placed four long balls (three accurate) and four crosses (one accurate). He was subbed after 79 minutes. From 28 appearances (24 starts) the Dutchman has scored 12 (six from the penalty spot) and developed six assists. He created two assists and scored a goal from Bournemouth's previous four EPL games.