Kluivert came off the bench Sunday after 63 minutes and nearly broke the deadlock when his low free-kick in stoppage time forced a sharp save from Nick Pope. It was his only shot on target in a match otherwise starved of chances. He also drew plenty of attention from Newcastle defenders, illustrating his positional threat even when service was limited. Recent games suggest Kluivert has been more effective when introduced in the second half, exploiting tiring backlines with clever runs and set-piece involvement, though he's still lacking volume of shots and assists in tighter fixtures.