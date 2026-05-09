Justin Kluivert News: On bench Saturday

Kluivert (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Fulham.

Kluivert returns to the matchday squad after being ruled out of last weekend's fixture against Crystal Palace, with coach Andoni Iraola confirming his inclusion after a smooth progression through training with no swelling or reaction in the knee. The forward has been sidelined for four to five months, and Iraola opted to ease him back carefully with a bench role rather than throwing him straight into the starting lineup given the length of his absence. His return is well timed with the World Cup on the horizon, where featuring for the Netherlands will depend on getting enough minutes before the campaign concludes.