Justin Kluivert News: Scintillating form continues with assist

Kluivert assisted once to go with one shot (not on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Southampton.

Kluivert was highly active in midfield Saturday, engaging in 11 duels (winning five) and placing six crosses (two accurate). He was subbed after 77 minutes. His key contribution was creating the assist for Ryan Christie's goal, the Cherries second. The Dutchman is in scintillating form, he has bagged five and produced three assists from the Cherries last five EPL matches.