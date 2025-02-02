Justin Kluivert News: Three shots in loss to Liverpool

Kluivert registered three shots (one on goal), two crosses (none accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Liverpool.

Kluivert placed an on target effort and had another blocked Saturday. In midfield he also won six of the nine duels he engaged in and placed an accurate long ball. The Dutch international is scintillating form, he has bagged six and produced three assists from his previous four EPL matches.