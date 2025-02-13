Fantasy Soccer
Justin Njinmah headshot

Justin Njinmah Injury: Almost free of symptoms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Njinmah (undisclosed) was forced off Friday's clash against Bayern due to an undisclosed injury, but he is almost free of symptoms, the club announced.

Njinmah was forced off Friday's game due to an undisclosed injury, but he is almost fully recovered and should be training either partially or completely with the team, depending on how the training session went Wednesday.

Justin Njinmah
Werder Bremen
