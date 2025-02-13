Justin Njinmah Injury: Almost free of symptoms
Njinmah (undisclosed) was forced off Friday's clash against Bayern due to an undisclosed injury, but he is almost free of symptoms, the club announced.
Njinmah was forced off Friday's game due to an undisclosed injury, but he is almost fully recovered and should be training either partially or completely with the team, depending on how the training session went Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now