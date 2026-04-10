Justin Njinmah Injury: Could be available

Njinmah (thigh) could be available for Sunday's clash against Koln after interrupting training earlier in the week due to injury, according to coach Daniel Thioune. "They have good chances of being available. We have a new medical session soon, where I will be able to find out more; one or two of them will even resume training today."

Njinmah had been forced to cut short training sessions midweek due to a thigh injury, raising some concern over his availability for the weekend. The positive assessment from coach Thioune suggests the issue is not serious, and the upcoming medical session should provide a clearer picture on whether he will be in the squad against Koln as Bremen look to pick up vital points in their relegation battle. If he can't make the squad, Jovan Milosevic is expected to get a larger role.