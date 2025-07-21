Justin Njinmah Injury: Dealing with bruised foot

Njinmah is dealing with a foot bruise after suffering a bad tackle in Thursday's training, the club announced.

Njinmah will be out for several days after suffering a bad tackle in Thursday's training, which left him with a bruised foot following further examination by team doctor Philip Heitmann. The 24-year-old did not participate in the friendly game against Emden and will hope to be back in training this week to prepare for the 2025/26 season.