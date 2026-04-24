Justin Njinmah Injury: Fitness doubt for Stuttgart clash

Njinmah (undisclosed) was unable to train with the team Thursday and is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Stuttgart, according to coach Daniel Thioune. "Justin was not able to train on the pitch yesterday. He has a few problems. We have to see if he returns to training today."

Njinmah's potential absence could not come at a worse time for Bremen given that Marco Grull is already suspended, leaving the attack significantly depleted heading into the Stuttgart fixture. The 25-year-old forward is an important piece of Bremen's counter-attacking setup when fit, and coach Thioune will monitor his progress closely in Friday and Saturday's sessions before making his call. Samuel Mbangula is expected to step in if Njinmah cannot be cleared in time for Sunday.