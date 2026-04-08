Justin Njinmah Injury: Suffers injury in training

Njinmah suffered a left thigh injury and was forced to stop training Wednesday, leaving him doubtful for Sunday's clash against Koln, the club announced.

Njinmah was forced to leave training early Wednesday due to a possible left thigh injury and is now a doubt for Sunday's clash against Koln. The forward will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The German had started the last two matches, so his potential absence could be a blow, with Jovan Milosevic expected to see increased minutes if he is ruled out.