Justin Njinmah News: 23 minutes after injury

Njinmah didn't miss any time after exiting the club's last contest early, with the forward finding a spot on the bench during the loss. He would appear for 23 minutes off the bench, getting a short appearance to test his legs. He is likely to continue in a rotational role, starting in eight of his 16 appearances.