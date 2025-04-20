Justin Njinmah News: Assists winner Saturday

Njinmah assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Bochum.

Njinmah was subbed onto the pitch in the 68th minute and helped his side win the match. He set up Mitchell Weiser's goal in the 80th minute, the lone goal of the match. It marked his fifth goal contribution of the season and his first since March 8. He created a season-high four chances and also took three shots in his excellent appearance as a substitute.