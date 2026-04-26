Justin Njinmah headshot

Justin Njinmah News: Available off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Njinmah (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's trip to Stuttgart.

Njinmah returns to the bench for Sunday's trip after overcoming a knock that kept him out of training Thursday. The fact that he's available is a good sign that the knock isn't a serious one, but he does give up his spot in the starting XI. He will likely be back in the XI for a Saturday clash with Augsburg.

Justin Njinmah
Werder Bremen
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