Justin Njinmah News: Available off bench
Njinmah (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's trip to Stuttgart.
Njinmah returns to the bench for Sunday's trip after overcoming a knock that kept him out of training Thursday. The fact that he's available is a good sign that the knock isn't a serious one, but he does give up his spot in the starting XI. He will likely be back in the XI for a Saturday clash with Augsburg.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now