Justin Njinmah News: Has game's only goal

Njinmah scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Wolfsburg.

Njinmah was the difference in this contest, getting three important points for his side. However, he didn't put up too many shots and could have trouble operating in space against RB Leipzig, a team which has only conceded 35 times in Bundesliga games this season.