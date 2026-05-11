Justin Njinmah News: Misfires in defeat
Njinmah recorded six shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Hoffenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.
Njinmah led the Werder Bremen attack Saturday with six shots but managed just one on target in a 1-0 home defeat to Hoffenheim. The forward's bevy of shots marked a season high for a single appearance. Over his last five appearances (three starts) Njinmah has created two chances and averaged one shot on goal per appearance.
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