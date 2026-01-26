Njinmah was Werder's most dangerous outlet, consistently getting into threatening positions and nearly changing the match with a header that struck the far post late in the first half. That near miss highlights both his upside and his volatility, as his fantasy value is driven by open-play aggression rather than stable peripheral production. A starter in each of the last five league games, the forward will hope it translates into more goals sooner as he just have four over 17 appearances this season.