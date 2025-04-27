Fantasy Soccer
Justin Njinmah

Justin Njinmah News: Three shots in start

RotoWire Staff

April 27, 2025

Njinmah generated three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus FC St. Pauli.

After logging an assist in his previous appearance, Njinmah was added to Werder Bremen's starting XI on Sunday. For a second consecutive Bundesliga appearance, he logged three shots, with one on goal. Njimah has one month and three games to tie his goal tally from last season, and that many goals is what he will need to break even.

Justin Njinmah
Werder Bremen
