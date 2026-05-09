Justin-Noel Kalumba Injury: Ruled out for Villarreal clash

Kalumba (undisclosed) is ruled out of Sunday's clash against Villarreal, the club posted.

Kalumba has had a limited impact since joining Mallorca in the winter transfer window, managing just 35 minutes off the bench and one start against Girona before being forced off at halftime in his most recent appearance. His absence is unlikely to significantly disrupt the starting lineup given his minimal role in the rotation, with the club hoping to have him available for the final fixtures of their survival battle