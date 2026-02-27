Justin Reynolds Injury: Absence confirmed due to injury

Reynolds will miss at least the next clash against Columbus Crew after picking up a hamstring injury, according to the team.

Reynolds got hurt early in the 2026 season opener after being selected to start at right-back. The defender may now miss a few games, although the severity of his issue remains unknown. Jake Davis is expected to move to the right flank to cover for Reynolds' absence, while Kwaku Agyabeng could also see increased playing time at some point.