Justin Reynolds Injury: Back in squad Wednesday

Reynolds (hamstring) is not listed on the injury report and appears set to be available for Wednesday's match against St. Louis City, according to the MLS Player Status Report.

Reynolds had missed the last five MLS matches with a hamstring injury, and his clearance now points to a return after that extended absence. Before the injury, he had settled into a role off the bench, and he is expected to return to that same role initially as he works his way back to full match sharpness. Reynolds is expected to see his minutes managed carefully in the early going as he builds back up rather than being thrown straight into an expanded role.