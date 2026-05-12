Justin Reynolds Injury: Present in practice

Reynolds (hamstring) resumed training work Tuesday, making progress in his recovery from a muscle issue, according to Daniel Sperry of The Kansas City Star.

Reynolds is trending towards a return to action in the next few weeks, but he has been inactive since April 18 and it remains unclear when he'll be fit enough to start. Prior to the injury, he delivered one assist, and tallied 10 tackles, seven interceptions and five crosses across 249 minutes of play in the 2026 MLS season. Jake Davis has operated at right-back in Reynolds' absence and could either move to midfield or drop to the bench when the injured player is back.