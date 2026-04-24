Justin Reynolds headshot

Justin Reynolds Injury: Questionable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Reynolds is a doubt for upcoming action as he deals with a hamstring injury, the team announced Friday.

Reynolds could be inactive if his injury is a meaningful problem, which would put an end to his run of three starts. The right-back, who delivered an assist over those three games, has recently been subbed off by Ian James, so that could be a potential change in the lineup, with Jake Davis offering a more natural option on the flank.

Justin Reynolds
Sporting Kansas City
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