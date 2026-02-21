Justin Reynolds Injury: Subs off early against San Jose

Reynolds left the field in the first half of Saturday's game versus San Jose Earthquakes due to an apparent physical issue.

Reynolds started as a right-back in the 2026 MLS season opener but recorded just 38 minutes on the field before succumbing to an undisclosed injury. While this could force him to miss upcoming games, the severity of the problem is still unknown. Kwaku Agyabeng took his place Saturday, but Jake Davis could move from midfield to the back line to provide a more experienced alternative if Reynolds is ruled out in the future.