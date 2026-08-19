Justin Reynolds News: On bench Wednesday

Reynolds (hamstring) is on the bench for Wednesday's meeting with St. Louis City.

Reynolds could see action for the first time since May 24, although he's unlikely to record a lot of minutes following an extended absence. The right-back may instead serve as a depth option behind Jake Davis at least in the short term. While it hasn't been a notable campaign for Reynolds, he achieved an assist during a string of three starts in April, showing capacity to push forward when given the opportunity.