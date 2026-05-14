Justin Reynolds News: Plays off bench

Reynolds (hamstring) came off the bench for nine minutes in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against LA Galaxy, making one interception in his return to competitive action after missing several weeks with a muscle issue.

Reynolds had been working his way back through training sessions earlier in the week, and his nine-minute cameo is a controlled reintroduction to match action after the hamstring problem kept him sidelined since April 18. Jake Davis had been covering at right-back during his absence and may retain his spot in the starting lineup for now, but Reynolds' return to the pitch is a positive step toward reclaiming his role as the MLS season progresses.