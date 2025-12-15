Potulski scored the first goal of his professional career with a header after a superb assist from William Boving in Sunday's match against Bayern Munich. The Polish defender, who has started two of the last three Bundesliga matches due to Dominik Kohr's suspension and his team's struggles this season, also contributed defensively with two interceptions and 11 clearances to repel constant pressure. Due to his position and the uncertainty about his place in the starting lineup, consistent offensive contributions are unlikely.