Kacper Potulski headshot

Kacper Potulski News: Starts in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Potulski had three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory over FC Heidenheim.

Potulski earned the start Saturday as the young 18-year-old tries to enter the squad more frequently, playing the full 90. This marks his second start in the final three games of the season, adding to his nine start sin 15 appearances this campaign. Moving into the 2026/27 season, more time should come, recording 15 tackles won, 18 interceptions and 73 clearances this campaign.

Kacper Potulski
FSV Mainz 05
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