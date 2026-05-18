Kacper Potulski News: Starts in season finale

Potulski had three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory over FC Heidenheim.

Potulski earned the start Saturday as the young 18-year-old tries to enter the squad more frequently, playing the full 90. This marks his second start in the final three games of the season, adding to his nine start sin 15 appearances this campaign. Moving into the 2026/27 season, more time should come, recording 15 tackles won, 18 interceptions and 73 clearances this campaign.