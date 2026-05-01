Kai Havertz headshot

Kai Havertz Injury: Another game out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 6:48am

Havertz (knee) is out for Saturday's match against Fulham, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Hopefully for Atletico, he will be available, and he's pushing every boundary to achieve that."

Havertz is still working for a return as he tries to help his club win a league title, missing a second match in a row. This leaves the club a bit shorter on options at forward, with Viktor Gyokeres to continue starting while Gabriel Jesus sits on the bench. Havertz will push to make it next week, as they have a big few days ahead, facing Atletico in UCL play on Tuesday before another league match at the weekend.

Kai Havertz
Arsenal
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