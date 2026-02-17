Kai Havertz headshot

Kai Havertz Injury: Could return in North London derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 7:46am

Havertz (strain) is eyeing a potential return against Wolves on Sunday, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Kai is the other one that, again, for the weekend is a possibility, so looking forward to having him in the squad."

Havertz has already missed two games due to injury and is set to miss a third, with the attacker focusing on his return on Sunday and not for Wednesday's midweek contest. However, this appears to still be up in the air, likely to depend on his recovery in the next few days. With the German only able to play in five games all season, they will hope for a quicker return, barely able to use the midfielder/forward this campaign.

