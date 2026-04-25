Kai Havertz Injury: Forced off injured

Havertz was forced off in the first half of Saturday's clash against Newcastle United due to an apparent knee injury.

Havertz was forced off in the 34th minute of Saturday's clash against Newcastle United due to an apparent knee injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The forward had started the last three Premier League matches, so his potential absence would be a significant blow, especially with the Champions League semi-finals against Atletico Madrid coming up this week, while Viktor Gyokeres is the leading candidate to replace him up front if he is ruled out.