Kai Havertz headshot

Kai Havertz Injury: Late call to face Chelsea

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Havertz (strain) is a late call for Sunday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Kai will train tomorrow, and then we'll see (if he's fit to face Chelsea)."

Havertz is going to need some testing ahead of Sunday's match, with the attacker questionable due to his strain. This would be a solid return for the club after four games out, giving them back another replacement in the midfield and attack. That said, it is hard to determine how much time he will see in his return, likely to begin on the bench.

