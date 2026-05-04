Kai Havertz Injury: Option for Tuesday
Havertz (knee) is an option for Thursday's match against Atletico Madrid, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "They are available, they are in the squad, both of them."
Havertz is returning to play as the club plays the second leg of their massive tilt, with the attacker set to be on the team sheet. The real question is how much he will be involved, as the club will likely side with Viktor Gyokeres to start at forward. Either way, the club is at least given another option at forward just in case.
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